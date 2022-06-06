 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Transwarranty Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore, down 22.8% Y-o-Y

Jun 06, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.75 crore in March 2022 down 22.8% from Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 76.71% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 up 468.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Transwarranty shares closed at 8.90 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)

Transwarranty Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.75 0.68 6.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.75 0.68 6.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.91 -- 5.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.29 0.27 0.33
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.10 -0.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.46 0.26 0.28
Other Income 0.40 -- -0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.86 0.26 0.12
Interest 1.01 0.90 0.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 -0.64 -0.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.16 -0.64 -0.72
Tax -- -- -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 -0.64 -0.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 -0.64 -0.67
Equity Share Capital 24.46 24.46 24.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.26 -0.30
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.26 -0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.26 -0.30
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.26 -0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Transwarranty #Transwarranty Finance
first published: Jun 6, 2022 10:44 am
