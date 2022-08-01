 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Transwarranty Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, up 39.99% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in June 2022 up 39.99% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2022 down 79.81% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 72.73% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Transwarranty shares closed at 8.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.66% returns over the last 6 months and 51.85% over the last 12 months.

Transwarranty Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.01 4.75 0.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.01 4.75 0.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 3.91 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.31 0.29 0.28
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.61 0.03 0.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.46 0.25
Other Income 0.01 0.40 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.86 0.28
Interest 1.26 1.01 0.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.22 -0.16 -0.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.22 -0.16 -0.68
Tax -- -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.22 -0.16 -0.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.22 -0.16 -0.68
Equity Share Capital 24.46 24.46 24.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.50 -0.05 -0.28
Diluted EPS -0.50 -0.05 -0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.50 -0.05 -0.28
Diluted EPS -0.50 -0.05 -0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

