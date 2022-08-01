Transwarranty Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, up 39.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in June 2022 up 39.99% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2022 down 79.81% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 72.73% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.
Transwarranty shares closed at 8.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.66% returns over the last 6 months and 51.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|Transwarranty Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.01
|4.75
|0.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.01
|4.75
|0.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|3.91
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|0.29
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.61
|0.03
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.46
|0.25
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.40
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.86
|0.28
|Interest
|1.26
|1.01
|0.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.22
|-0.16
|-0.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.22
|-0.16
|-0.68
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.22
|-0.16
|-0.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.22
|-0.16
|-0.68
|Equity Share Capital
|24.46
|24.46
|24.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.05
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.05
|-0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.05
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.05
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited