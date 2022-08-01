Transwarranty Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, up 39.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in June 2022 up 39.99% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2022 down 79.81% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 72.73% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Transwarranty shares closed at 8.20 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.66% returns over the last 6 months and 51.85% over the last 12 months.