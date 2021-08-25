Transwarranty Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, up 295.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in June 2021 up 295.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021 up 38.41% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021 up 168.75% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

Transwarranty shares closed at 4.66 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 102.61% returns over the last 6 months and 45.17% over the last 12 months.