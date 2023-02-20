 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Transwarranty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 98.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in December 2022 up 98.32% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 40.06% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 32.26% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021. Transwarranty shares closed at 9.15 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.81% returns over the last 6 months and -11.59% over the last 12 months.
Transwarranty Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.350.920.68
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.350.920.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.360.330.27
Depreciation0.050.060.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.600.530.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.34-0.010.26
Other Income0.020.01--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.360.000.26
Interest1.251.170.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.90-1.17-0.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.90-1.17-0.64
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.90-1.17-0.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.90-1.17-0.64
Equity Share Capital31.8024.4624.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.33-0.48-0.26
Diluted EPS-0.33-0.48-0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.33-0.48-0.26
Diluted EPS-0.33-0.48-0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

