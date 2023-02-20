Transwarranty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 98.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in December 2022 up 98.32% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 40.06% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 32.26% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
|Transwarranty shares closed at 9.15 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.81% returns over the last 6 months and -11.59% over the last 12 months.
|Transwarranty Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.35
|0.92
|0.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.35
|0.92
|0.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.33
|0.27
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.06
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.60
|0.53
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|-0.01
|0.26
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|0.00
|0.26
|Interest
|1.25
|1.17
|0.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-1.17
|-0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.90
|-1.17
|-0.64
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.90
|-1.17
|-0.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.90
|-1.17
|-0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|31.80
|24.46
|24.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.48
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.48
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.48
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.48
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited