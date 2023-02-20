Transwarranty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 98.32% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.35 0.92 0.68 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.35 0.92 0.68 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.36 0.33 0.27 Depreciation 0.05 0.06 0.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.60 0.53 0.10 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 -0.01 0.26 Other Income 0.02 0.01 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 0.00 0.26 Interest 1.25 1.17 0.90 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.90 -1.17 -0.64 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.90 -1.17 -0.64 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.90 -1.17 -0.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.90 -1.17 -0.64 Equity Share Capital 31.80 24.46 24.46 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.33 -0.48 -0.26 Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.48 -0.26 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.33 -0.48 -0.26 Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.48 -0.26 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited