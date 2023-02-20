English
    Transwarranty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 98.32% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in December 2022 up 98.32% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2022 down 40.06% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 32.26% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.Transwarranty shares closed at 9.15 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.81% returns over the last 6 months and -11.59% over the last 12 months.
    Transwarranty Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.350.920.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.350.920.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.330.27
    Depreciation0.050.060.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.600.530.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.34-0.010.26
    Other Income0.020.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.360.000.26
    Interest1.251.170.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.90-1.17-0.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.90-1.17-0.64
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.90-1.17-0.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.90-1.17-0.64
    Equity Share Capital31.8024.4624.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.48-0.26
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.48-0.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.48-0.26
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.48-0.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

