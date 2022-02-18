Transwarranty Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, up 137.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in December 2021 up 137.53% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021 down 5.22% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Transwarranty shares closed at 10.30 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)