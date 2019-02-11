Transwarranty Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore, up 258.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore in December 2018 up 258.36% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018 up 51.91% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 up 90.74% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2017.

Transwarranty shares closed at 4.55 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and -62.55% over the last 12 months.