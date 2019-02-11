Transwarranty Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore, up 258.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore in December 2018 up 258.36% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018 up 51.91% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 up 90.74% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2017.
Transwarranty shares closed at 4.55 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and -62.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Transwarranty Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.64
|0.18
|0.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.64
|0.18
|0.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.45
|--
|0.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.46
|0.36
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.79
|0.55
|0.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.80
|-0.59
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.80
|-0.55
|Interest
|0.17
|0.13
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.93
|-0.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.27
|-0.93
|-0.57
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.27
|-0.93
|-0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.27
|-0.93
|-0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|24.46
|24.46
|24.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.38
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.38
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.38
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.38
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited