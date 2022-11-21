Transwarranty Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, up 18.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in September 2022 up 18.71% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2022 down 33.04% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 17.95% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.
Transwarranty shares closed at 10.20 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.91% returns over the last 6 months and 58.14% over the last 12 months.
|
|Transwarranty Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.74
|2.62
|2.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.74
|2.62
|2.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.12
|1.03
|0.95
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.69
|1.72
|1.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.26
|-0.32
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.64
|0.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.38
|0.25
|Interest
|1.31
|1.54
|1.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.11
|-1.16
|-0.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.11
|-1.16
|-0.84
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.11
|-1.16
|-0.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.11
|-1.16
|-0.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.11
|-1.16
|-0.84
|Equity Share Capital
|24.46
|24.46
|24.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.49
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.49
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.49
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.49
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited