Transwarranty Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, up 18.71% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in September 2022 up 18.71% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2022 down 33.04% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 17.95% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

Transwarranty shares closed at 10.20 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.91% returns over the last 6 months and 58.14% over the last 12 months.

Transwarranty Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.74 2.62 2.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.74 2.62 2.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.12 1.03 0.95
Depreciation 0.12 0.12 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.69 1.72 1.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.26 -0.32
Other Income 0.39 0.64 0.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.20 0.38 0.25
Interest 1.31 1.54 1.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.11 -1.16 -0.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.11 -1.16 -0.84
Tax -- -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.11 -1.16 -0.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.11 -1.16 -0.84
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.11 -1.16 -0.84
Equity Share Capital 24.46 24.46 24.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.45 -0.49 -0.34
Diluted EPS -0.45 -0.49 -0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.45 -0.49 -0.34
Diluted EPS -0.45 -0.49 -0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

