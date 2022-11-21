Transwarranty Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, up 18.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in September 2022 up 18.71% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2022 down 33.04% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 17.95% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

Transwarranty shares closed at 10.20 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.91% returns over the last 6 months and 58.14% over the last 12 months.