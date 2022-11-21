English
    Transwarranty Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, up 18.71% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in September 2022 up 18.71% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2022 down 33.04% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 down 17.95% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021.

    Transwarranty shares closed at 10.20 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.91% returns over the last 6 months and 58.14% over the last 12 months.

    Transwarranty Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.742.622.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.742.622.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.121.030.95
    Depreciation0.120.120.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.691.721.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.26-0.32
    Other Income0.390.640.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.200.380.25
    Interest1.311.541.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.11-1.16-0.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.11-1.16-0.84
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.11-1.16-0.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.11-1.16-0.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.11-1.16-0.84
    Equity Share Capital24.4624.4624.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-0.49-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.45-0.49-0.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-0.49-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.45-0.49-0.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 21, 2022 07:00 pm