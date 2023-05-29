Transwarranty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore, down 73.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore in March 2023 down 73.67% from Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2023 down 5289.32% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2023 down 444.03% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022.
|Transwarranty shares closed at 9.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and 10.57% over the last 12 months.
|Transwarranty Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.92
|3.55
|7.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.92
|3.55
|7.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|3.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.02
|1.09
|1.00
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.72
|1.83
|1.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.95
|0.51
|0.99
|Other Income
|0.22
|-0.05
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.73
|0.46
|1.20
|Interest
|1.28
|1.48
|1.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.01
|-1.02
|-0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.01
|-1.02
|-0.11
|Tax
|-0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.00
|-1.02
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.00
|-1.02
|-0.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.00
|-1.02
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|48.46
|31.80
|24.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|-0.38
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|-0.38
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|-0.38
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|-0.38
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited