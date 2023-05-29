Transwarranty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore, down 73.67% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.92 3.55 7.30 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.92 3.55 7.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 3.91 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.02 1.09 1.00 Depreciation 0.12 0.12 0.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.72 1.83 1.26 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.95 0.51 0.99 Other Income 0.22 -0.05 0.22 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.73 0.46 1.20 Interest 1.28 1.48 1.32 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.01 -1.02 -0.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -6.01 -1.02 -0.11 Tax -0.01 -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.00 -1.02 -0.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.00 -1.02 -0.11 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.00 -1.02 -0.11 Equity Share Capital 48.46 31.80 24.46 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.18 -0.38 -0.04 Diluted EPS -2.18 -0.38 -0.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.18 -0.38 -0.04 Diluted EPS -2.18 -0.38 -0.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited