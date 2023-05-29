English
    Transwarranty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore, down 73.67% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore in March 2023 down 73.67% from Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2023 down 5289.32% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2023 down 444.03% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2022.Transwarranty shares closed at 9.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and 10.57% over the last 12 months.
    Transwarranty Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.923.557.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.923.557.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----3.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.021.091.00
    Depreciation0.120.120.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.721.831.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.950.510.99
    Other Income0.22-0.050.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.730.461.20
    Interest1.281.481.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.01-1.02-0.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.01-1.02-0.11
    Tax-0.01----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.00-1.02-0.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.00-1.02-0.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.00-1.02-0.11
    Equity Share Capital48.4631.8024.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.18-0.38-0.04
    Diluted EPS-2.18-0.38-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.18-0.38-0.04
    Diluted EPS-2.18-0.38-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 01:26 pm