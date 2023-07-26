Transwarranty Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, up 2.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore in June 2023 up 2.41% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2023 up 7.72% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 62% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

Transwarranty shares closed at 9.90 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 37.31% over the last 12 months.