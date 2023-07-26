English
    Transwarranty Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, up 2.41% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore in June 2023 up 2.41% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2023 up 7.72% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 62% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

    Transwarranty shares closed at 9.90 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 37.31% over the last 12 months.

    Transwarranty Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.691.922.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.691.922.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.111.021.03
    Depreciation0.110.120.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.655.721.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-4.95-0.26
    Other Income0.270.220.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.08-4.730.38
    Interest1.151.281.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.07-6.01-1.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.07-6.01-1.16
    Tax---0.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.07-6.00-1.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.07-6.00-1.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.07-6.00-1.16
    Equity Share Capital48.4648.4624.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-2.18-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.19-2.18-0.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-2.18-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.19-2.18-0.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    July 26, 2023

