Transwarranty Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, up 2.19% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in June 2022 up 2.19% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022 down 89.81% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 29.58% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.

Transwarranty shares closed at 8.09 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)

Transwarranty Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.62 7.30 2.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.62 7.30 2.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 3.91 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.03 1.00 1.02
Depreciation 0.12 0.14 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.72 1.26 1.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 0.99 0.04
Other Income 0.64 0.22 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.38 1.20 0.56
Interest 1.54 1.32 1.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.16 -0.11 -0.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.16 -0.11 -0.61
Tax -- -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.16 -0.11 -0.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.16 -0.11 -0.61
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.16 -0.11 -0.61
Equity Share Capital 24.46 24.46 24.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 -0.04 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.49 -0.04 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 -0.04 -0.26
Diluted EPS -0.49 -0.04 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

