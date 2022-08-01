Transwarranty Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, up 2.19% Y-o-Y
August 01, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in June 2022 up 2.19% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022 down 89.81% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 29.58% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.
Transwarranty shares closed at 8.09 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)
|Transwarranty Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.62
|7.30
|2.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.62
|7.30
|2.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|3.91
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.03
|1.00
|1.02
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.14
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.72
|1.26
|1.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.99
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.64
|0.22
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|1.20
|0.56
|Interest
|1.54
|1.32
|1.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.16
|-0.11
|-0.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.16
|-0.11
|-0.61
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.16
|-0.11
|-0.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.16
|-0.11
|-0.61
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.16
|-0.11
|-0.61
|Equity Share Capital
|24.46
|24.46
|24.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-0.04
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-0.04
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|-0.04
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|-0.04
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited