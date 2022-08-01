Transwarranty Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore, up 2.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.62 crore in June 2022 up 2.19% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022 down 89.81% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022 down 29.58% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.

Transwarranty shares closed at 8.09 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)