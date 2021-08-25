Transwarranty Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, up 34.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in June 2021 up 34.65% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021 up 29.51% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021 up 3650% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Transwarranty shares closed at 4.66 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 102.61% returns over the last 6 months and 45.17% over the last 12 months.