Transwarranty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore, up 35.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore in December 2022 up 35.43% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 71.89% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 15.94% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

Transwarranty Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.55 2.74 2.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.55 2.74 2.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.09 1.12 0.98
Depreciation 0.12 0.12 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.83 1.69 1.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.51 -0.20 0.09
Other Income -0.05 0.39 0.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.46 0.20 0.55
Interest 1.48 1.31 1.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.02 -1.11 -0.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.02 -1.11 -0.59
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.02 -1.11 -0.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.02 -1.11 -0.59
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.02 -1.11 -0.59
Equity Share Capital 31.80 24.46 24.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 -0.45 -0.24
Diluted EPS -0.38 -0.45 -0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 -0.45 -0.24
Diluted EPS -0.38 -0.45 -0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited