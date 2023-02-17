Transwarranty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore, up 35.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore in December 2022 up 35.43% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 71.89% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 15.94% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.