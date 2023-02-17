Transwarranty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore, up 35.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore in December 2022 up 35.43% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 71.89% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 15.94% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.
Transwarranty shares closed at 9.74 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.56% returns over the last 6 months and -6.26% over the last 12 months.
|
|Transwarranty Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.55
|2.74
|2.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.55
|2.74
|2.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.09
|1.12
|0.98
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.83
|1.69
|1.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.51
|-0.20
|0.09
|Other Income
|-0.05
|0.39
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|0.20
|0.55
|Interest
|1.48
|1.31
|1.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.02
|-1.11
|-0.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.02
|-1.11
|-0.59
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.02
|-1.11
|-0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.02
|-1.11
|-0.59
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.02
|-1.11
|-0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|31.80
|24.46
|24.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.45
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.45
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.45
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.45
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited