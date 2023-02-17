English
    Transwarranty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore, up 35.43% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.55 crore in December 2022 up 35.43% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2022 down 71.89% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 15.94% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

    Transwarranty shares closed at 9.74 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.56% returns over the last 6 months and -6.26% over the last 12 months.

    Transwarranty Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.552.742.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.552.742.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.091.120.98
    Depreciation0.120.120.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.831.691.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.51-0.200.09
    Other Income-0.050.390.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.460.200.55
    Interest1.481.311.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.02-1.11-0.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.02-1.11-0.59
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.02-1.11-0.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.02-1.11-0.59
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.02-1.11-0.59
    Equity Share Capital31.8024.4624.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.38-0.45-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.38-0.45-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.38-0.45-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.38-0.45-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:51 am