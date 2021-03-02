Transwarranty Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, up 52.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in December 2020 up 52.12% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020 up 60.08% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020 up 165.57% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

Transwarranty shares closed at 2.41 on February 26, 2021 (BSE)