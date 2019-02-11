Transwarranty Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore, up 84.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore in December 2018 up 84.26% from Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 up 74.65% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 up 204.76% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

Transwarranty shares closed at 4.55 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and -62.55% over the last 12 months.