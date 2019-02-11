Transwarranty Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore, up 84.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transwarranty Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.25 crore in December 2018 up 84.26% from Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 up 74.65% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018 up 204.76% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.
Transwarranty shares closed at 4.55 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and -62.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Transwarranty Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.25
|1.85
|2.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.25
|1.85
|2.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.45
|--
|0.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.11
|1.01
|0.92
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.81
|1.62
|1.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.88
|-1.03
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.38
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|-0.50
|-0.64
|Interest
|0.32
|0.28
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.78
|-0.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|-0.78
|-0.86
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|-0.78
|-0.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|-0.78
|-0.86
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.22
|-0.78
|-0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|24.46
|24.46
|24.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.32
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.32
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.32
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.32
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited