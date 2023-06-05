Transvoy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 52.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in March 2023 down 52.4% from Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 up 34.42% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 up 31.08% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

Transvoy EPS has increased to Rs. 2.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

Transvoy shares closed at 83.74 on June 02, 2023 (BSE)