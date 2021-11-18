Transport Corporation of India: Upbeat growth outlook

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Multimodal logistics service provider Transport Corporation of India (TCI) has delivered an excellent Q2 FY22, with revenue and net profits up more than 18 percent and 103 percent year-on-year (YoY), respectively. The stock of TCI continues to blaze after the company topped earnings expectations and set a strong guidance for the quarters ahead. Key result highlights TCI’s Q2 sales were bolstered by an economic rebound in domestic markets and stronger trade activity across the global markets. The earnings before interest,...