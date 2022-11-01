 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Transport Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 850.90 crore, up 15.53% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transport Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 850.90 crore in September 2022 up 15.53% from Rs. 736.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.41 crore in September 2022 down 16.01% from Rs. 68.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.20 crore in September 2022 down 5% from Rs. 104.42 crore in September 2021.

Transport Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.86 in September 2021.

Transport Corp shares closed at 714.70 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.50% returns over the last 6 months and 3.86% over the last 12 months.

Transport Corporation of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 850.90 807.21 736.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 850.90 807.21 736.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.48 45.28 40.36
Depreciation 28.93 27.84 24.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 711.81 662.75 597.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.68 71.34 74.65
Other Income 7.59 15.92 5.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.27 87.26 80.23
Interest 2.11 1.87 2.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.16 85.39 77.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 68.16 85.39 77.46
Tax 10.75 8.76 9.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.41 76.63 68.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.41 76.63 68.35
Equity Share Capital 15.50 15.47 15.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.42 9.91 8.86
Diluted EPS 7.39 9.86 8.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.42 9.91 8.86
Diluted EPS 7.39 9.86 8.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
