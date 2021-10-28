Transport Corp Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 736.50 crore, up 20.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 736.50 crore in September 2021 up 20.3% from Rs. 612.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.35 crore in September 2021 up 113.59% from Rs. 32.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.42 crore in September 2021 up 58% from Rs. 66.09 crore in September 2020.

Transport Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 8.86 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.16 in September 2020.

Transport Corp shares closed at 666.60 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 152.64% returns over the last 6 months and 193.40% over the last 12 months.