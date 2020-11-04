172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|transport-corp-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-612-20-crore-down-2-55-y-o-y-6064231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Transport Corp Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 612.20 crore, down 2.55% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transport Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 612.20 crore in September 2020 down 2.55% from Rs. 628.23 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.00 crore in September 2020 down 3.82% from Rs. 33.27 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.09 crore in September 2020 up 1.8% from Rs. 64.92 crore in September 2019.

Transport Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.16 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.33 in September 2019.

Transport Corp shares closed at 226.00 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.29% returns over the last 6 months and -21.28% over the last 12 months.

Transport Corporation of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations612.20327.99628.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations612.20327.99628.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost32.8928.8637.35
Depreciation19.7919.5218.98
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses520.30271.28534.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.228.3337.59
Other Income7.088.908.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.3017.2345.94
Interest6.376.967.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.9310.2738.24
Exceptional Items-----9.88
P/L Before Tax39.9310.2728.36
Tax7.930.41-4.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.009.8633.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.009.8633.27
Equity Share Capital15.4015.3715.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.161.284.33
Diluted EPS4.161.284.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.161.284.33
Diluted EPS4.161.284.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

