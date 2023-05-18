English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Transport Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 889.70 crore, up 11.5% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 10:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transport Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 889.70 crore in March 2023 up 11.5% from Rs. 797.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.13 crore in March 2023 up 1.41% from Rs. 73.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.88 crore in March 2023 down 3.72% from Rs. 121.39 crore in March 2022.

    Transport Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 9.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.46 in March 2022.

    Transport Corp shares closed at 678.80 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.65% returns over the last 6 months and -5.94% over the last 12 months.

    Transport Corporation of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations889.70880.84797.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations889.70880.84797.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.2547.6242.16
    Depreciation29.8530.1435.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses735.01724.43642.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.5978.6577.68
    Other Income11.4428.887.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.03107.5385.44
    Interest2.062.191.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.97105.3483.54
    Exceptional Items-1.00----
    P/L Before Tax83.97105.3483.54
    Tax9.8410.0010.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities74.1395.3473.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period74.1395.3473.10
    Equity Share Capital15.5115.5015.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.5712.319.46
    Diluted EPS9.5412.269.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.5712.319.46
    Diluted EPS9.5412.269.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics #Transport Corp #Transport Corporation of India
    first published: May 18, 2023 10:04 pm