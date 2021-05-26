Transport Corp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 796.64 crore, up 27.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 796.64 crore in March 2021 up 27.32% from Rs. 625.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.86 crore in March 2021 up 68.99% from Rs. 31.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.10 crore in March 2021 up 48.67% from Rs. 64.64 crore in March 2020.

Transport Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 6.87 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.07 in March 2020.

Transport Corp shares closed at 305.75 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)