you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Transport Corp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 625.68 crore, down 9.56% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transport Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 625.68 crore in March 2020 down 9.56% from Rs. 691.83 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.28 crore in March 2020 down 28.29% from Rs. 43.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.64 crore in March 2020 down 20.83% from Rs. 81.65 crore in March 2019.

Transport Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.07 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.69 in March 2019.

Transport Corp shares closed at 163.50 on June 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -39.71% returns over the last 6 months and -47.73% over the last 12 months.

Transport Corporation of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations625.68647.34691.83
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations625.68647.34691.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost40.7537.0433.83
Depreciation19.6620.4018.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses526.95547.60580.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.3242.3058.20
Other Income6.665.754.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.9848.0562.77
Interest7.988.439.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.0039.6253.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax37.0039.6253.70
Tax5.727.4910.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.2832.1343.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.2832.1343.62
Equity Share Capital15.3715.3715.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.074.185.69
Diluted EPS4.074.175.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.074.185.69
Diluted EPS4.074.175.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:48 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics #Transport Corp #Transport Corporation of India

China rejects report that it delayed COVID-19 information sharing with WHO

Coronavirus impact | Your kitchen can be as well stocked as restaurants now

COVID-19 impact: India Inc's IT spends may fall 8% in 2020 to $83.5 billion

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

