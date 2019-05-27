Transport Corp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 691.83 crore, up 14.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 691.83 crore in March 2019 up 14.3% from Rs. 605.25 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.62 crore in March 2019 up 33.56% from Rs. 32.66 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.65 crore in March 2019 up 17.14% from Rs. 69.70 crore in March 2018.

Transport Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.69 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.27 in March 2018.

Transport Corp shares closed at 294.25 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.07% returns over the last 6 months and 6.96% over the last 12 months.