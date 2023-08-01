English
    Transport Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 859.80 crore, up 6.52% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transport Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 859.80 crore in June 2023 up 6.52% from Rs. 807.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.30 crore in June 2023 up 8.7% from Rs. 76.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.40 crore in June 2023 up 8.08% from Rs. 115.10 crore in June 2022.

    Transport Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 10.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.91 in June 2022.

    Transport Corp shares closed at 754.75 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.95% returns over the last 6 months and 5.05% over the last 12 months.

    Transport Corporation of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations859.80889.70807.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations859.80889.70807.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.3049.2545.28
    Depreciation29.5029.8527.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses709.80735.01662.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.2075.5971.34
    Other Income27.7011.4415.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.9087.0387.26
    Interest2.102.061.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.8084.9785.39
    Exceptional Items---1.00--
    P/L Before Tax92.8083.9785.39
    Tax9.509.848.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.3074.1376.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.3074.1376.63
    Equity Share Capital15.5015.5115.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.749.579.91
    Diluted EPS10.719.549.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.749.579.91
    Diluted EPS10.719.549.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

