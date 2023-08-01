Transport Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 859.80 crore, up 6.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 859.80 crore in June 2023 up 6.52% from Rs. 807.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.30 crore in June 2023 up 8.7% from Rs. 76.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.40 crore in June 2023 up 8.08% from Rs. 115.10 crore in June 2022.

Transport Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 10.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.91 in June 2022.

Transport Corp shares closed at 754.75 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.95% returns over the last 6 months and 5.05% over the last 12 months.