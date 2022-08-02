Transport Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 807.21 crore, up 32.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 807.21 crore in June 2022 up 32.16% from Rs. 610.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.63 crore in June 2022 up 58.36% from Rs. 48.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.10 crore in June 2022 up 40.78% from Rs. 81.76 crore in June 2021.

Transport Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 9.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.28 in June 2021.

Transport Corp shares closed at 718.95 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)