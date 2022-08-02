 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Transport Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 807.21 crore, up 32.16% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transport Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 807.21 crore in June 2022 up 32.16% from Rs. 610.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.63 crore in June 2022 up 58.36% from Rs. 48.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.10 crore in June 2022 up 40.78% from Rs. 81.76 crore in June 2021.

Transport Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 9.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.28 in June 2021.

Transport Corp shares closed at 718.95 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)

Transport Corporation of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 807.21 797.94 610.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 807.21 797.94 610.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.28 42.16 39.09
Depreciation 27.84 35.95 23.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 662.75 642.15 500.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.34 77.68 47.73
Other Income 15.92 7.76 10.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.26 85.44 58.41
Interest 1.87 1.90 4.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.39 83.54 54.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 85.39 83.54 54.33
Tax 8.76 10.44 5.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 76.63 73.10 48.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 76.63 73.10 48.39
Equity Share Capital 15.47 15.47 15.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.91 9.46 6.28
Diluted EPS 9.86 9.42 6.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.91 9.46 6.28
Diluted EPS 9.86 9.42 6.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
