Transport Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 880.84 crore, up 16% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 880.84 850.90 759.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 880.84 850.90 759.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 47.62 47.48 42.15 Depreciation 30.14 28.93 24.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 724.43 711.81 610.30 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.65 62.68 82.79 Other Income 28.88 7.59 7.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.53 70.27 89.91 Interest 2.19 2.11 2.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 105.34 68.16 87.76 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 105.34 68.16 87.76 Tax 10.00 10.75 10.17 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 95.34 57.41 77.59 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 95.34 57.41 77.59 Equity Share Capital 15.50 15.50 15.46 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.31 7.42 10.05 Diluted EPS 12.26 7.39 10.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.31 7.42 10.05 Diluted EPS 12.26 7.39 10.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited