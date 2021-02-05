Transport Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 715.19 crore, up 10.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 715.19 crore in December 2020 up 10.48% from Rs. 647.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.05 crore in December 2020 up 24.65% from Rs. 32.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.07 crore in December 2020 up 22.82% from Rs. 68.45 crore in December 2019.

Transport Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.18 in December 2019.

Transport Corp shares closed at 255.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.26% returns over the last 6 months and -4.71% over the last 12 months.