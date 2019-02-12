Transport Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 662.45 crore, up 19.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 662.45 crore in December 2018 up 19.29% from Rs. 555.31 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.95 crore in December 2018 up 7.31% from Rs. 27.91 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.62 crore in December 2018 up 14.69% from Rs. 59.83 crore in December 2017.

Transport Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.64 in December 2017.

Transport Corp shares closed at 285.05 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 83.25% returns over the last 6 months and -7.59% over the last 12 months.