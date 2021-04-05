Transport Corp Q4 PAT seen up 16.9% YoY to Rs. 36.6 cr: ICICI Direct

Adani Road Transport (ARTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has received a letter of award for the development of six lane Badakumari - Karki Section of NH-130-CD road under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor in Odisha on HAM. ARTL led consortium has received a letter of award for six laning of national corridor NH-19 from Panagarh to Palsit in West Bengal under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The stock closed 7.42 percent higher at Rs 1,107.30 on April 1.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects Transport Corp to report net profit at Rs. 36.6 crore up 16.9% year-on-year (down 8.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 705.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 10.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 64.2 crore.

