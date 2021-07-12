MARKET NEWS

Transport Corp Q1 PAT seen up 162.4% YoY to Rs. 25.9 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 80.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 25.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 590.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

icicidirect.com
July 12, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST
Transport Corporation of India | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 37.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 38.2 crore, revenue rose to Rs 696.89 crore from Rs 684.56 crore YoY. (Image: tcil.com)

Transport Corporation of India | Company reported consolidated profit at Rs 37.3 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 38.2 crore, revenue rose to Rs 696.89 crore from Rs 684.56 crore YoY. (Image: tcil.com)

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 20) earnings estimates for the Logostics sector. The brokerage house expects Transport Corp to report net profit at Rs. 25.9 crore up 162.4% year-on-year (down 51.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 93 percent Y-o-Y (down 37.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 53.7 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 93 percent Y-o-Y (down 37.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 53.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 12, 2021 12:07 pm

