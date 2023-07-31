Transport Corp of India’s net profit rises 6% to Rs 83 crore in Q1

Transport Corp's consolidated revenues also rose 5.1 percent to Rs 949.8 crore for the quarter from Rs 903.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal

Integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider Transport Corporation of India on July 31 reported a 6 percent year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 83.2 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 78.6 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Consolidated revenues also rose 5.1 percent to Rs 949.8 crore for the quarter from Rs 903.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Transport Corporation of India said in an exchange filing.

On a standalone basis, profit rose 8.7 percent to Rs 83.3 crore for the June quarter, from Rs 76.6 crore a year ago.

Standalone revenue stood at Rs 859.8 crore for the quarter, a 6.45 percent growth as compared with Rs 807.7 crore for June 2022 quarter, Transport Corporation of India said in a statement.

TCI Managing Director Vineet Agarwal said that the logistics industry has faced headwinds of low consumer demand, a slow-down in EXIM trade and

moderate credit growth during the quarter.

He added that despite the headwinds TCI's warehousing, third-party logistics services, and emerging vertical solutions have seen traction along with heavy demand in the automotive segment.

Agarwal added that he was confident that going forward, due to a good monsoon consumer demand is also likely to pick up which augers well for the company.

TCI's supply chain solutions business has experienced substantial growth, primarily driven by the recovery in demand from the automotive sector, which contributes about 80 percent of the division's revenue.

However, freight rates were elevated during April-June due to increased operational costs and higher retail fuel prices, leading to elevated expenses for fleet operators. The freight division constitutes approximately half of the company's net sales.

During the June quarter, logistics companies were also impacted by slowed demand in the e-commerce segment.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 754 on July 31 on the NSE, up 1.15 percent from previous close.