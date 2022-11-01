 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Transport Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 932.09 crore, up 12.96% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transport Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 932.09 crore in September 2022 up 12.96% from Rs. 825.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.34 crore in September 2022 down 4.07% from Rs. 75.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.33 crore in September 2022 down 3.82% from Rs. 107.43 crore in September 2021.

Transport Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.77 in September 2021.

Transport Corp shares closed at 714.70 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.50% returns over the last 6 months and 3.86% over the last 12 months.

Transport Corporation of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 932.09 902.91 825.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 932.09 902.91 825.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.23 47.05 41.15
Depreciation 30.03 28.89 25.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 786.90 751.81 679.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.93 75.16 78.87
Other Income 7.37 5.32 2.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.30 80.48 81.79
Interest 2.54 2.31 3.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.76 78.17 78.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 70.76 78.17 78.50
Tax 11.59 9.34 9.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.17 68.83 68.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.17 68.83 68.88
Minority Interest -0.66 -0.84 -0.75
Share Of P/L Of Associates 13.83 9.75 7.28
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 72.34 77.74 75.41
Equity Share Capital 15.50 15.47 15.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.34 10.05 9.77
Diluted EPS 9.31 10.00 9.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.34 10.05 9.77
Diluted EPS 9.31 10.00 9.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics #Transport Corp #Transport Corporation of India
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.