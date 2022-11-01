Transport Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 932.09 crore, up 12.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 932.09 crore in September 2022 up 12.96% from Rs. 825.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.34 crore in September 2022 down 4.07% from Rs. 75.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.33 crore in September 2022 down 3.82% from Rs. 107.43 crore in September 2021.

Transport Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.77 in September 2021.

Transport Corp shares closed at 714.70 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.50% returns over the last 6 months and 3.86% over the last 12 months.