Transport Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 892.69 crore, up 33.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 892.69 crore in March 2021 up 33.68% from Rs. 667.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.61 crore in March 2021 up 79.22% from Rs. 36.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.91 crore in March 2021 up 52.93% from Rs. 65.33 crore in March 2020.

Transport Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 8.40 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.69 in March 2020.

Transport Corp shares closed at 305.50 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.92% returns over the last 6 months and 105.93% over the last 12 months.