MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Transport Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 892.69 crore, up 33.68% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transport Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 892.69 crore in March 2021 up 33.68% from Rs. 667.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.61 crore in March 2021 up 79.22% from Rs. 36.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.91 crore in March 2021 up 52.93% from Rs. 65.33 crore in March 2020.

Transport Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 8.40 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.69 in March 2020.

Close

Transport Corp shares closed at 353.65 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.50% returns over the last 6 months and 137.99% over the last 12 months.

Transport Corporation of India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations892.69807.09667.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations892.69807.09667.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost43.9937.3142.04
Depreciation28.0323.2820.75
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses760.07690.07567.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.6056.4337.81
Other Income11.284.596.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.8861.0244.58
Interest6.096.338.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.7954.6936.13
Exceptional Items-2.63-10.43--
P/L Before Tax63.1644.2636.13
Tax8.076.525.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.0937.7430.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.0937.7430.44
Minority Interest-0.89-1.09-0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates10.415.195.71
Net P/L After M.I & Associates64.6141.8436.05
Equity Share Capital15.4215.4015.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.405.434.69
Diluted EPS8.385.434.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.405.434.69
Diluted EPS8.385.434.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics #Transport Corp #Transport Corporation of India
first published: May 28, 2021 02:15 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.