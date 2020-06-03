Transport Corp Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 667.78 crore, down 10.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 667.78 crore in March 2020 down 10.09% from Rs. 742.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.05 crore in March 2020 down 25.02% from Rs. 48.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.33 crore in March 2020 down 21.96% from Rs. 83.71 crore in March 2019.

Transport Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.69 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.27 in March 2019.

Transport Corp shares closed at 163.50 on June 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -39.71% returns over the last 6 months and -47.73% over the last 12 months.