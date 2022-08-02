 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Transport Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 902.91 crore, up 29.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transport Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 902.91 crore in June 2022 up 29.7% from Rs. 696.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.74 crore in June 2022 up 65.86% from Rs. 46.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.37 crore in June 2022 up 37% from Rs. 79.83 crore in June 2021.

Transport Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 10.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.08 in June 2021.

Transport Corp shares closed at 718.50 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Transport Corporation of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 902.91 897.73 696.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 902.91 897.73 696.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.05 43.91 41.25
Depreciation 28.89 37.13 24.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 751.81 734.52 579.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.16 82.17 51.02
Other Income 5.32 7.59 4.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.48 89.76 55.10
Interest 2.31 2.24 4.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 78.17 87.52 50.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 78.17 87.52 50.39
Tax 9.34 10.85 6.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.83 76.67 44.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.83 76.67 44.01
Minority Interest -0.84 -0.98 -0.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates 9.75 9.71 3.46
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 77.74 85.40 46.87
Equity Share Capital 15.47 15.47 15.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.05 11.06 6.08
Diluted EPS 10.00 11.01 6.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.05 11.06 6.08
Diluted EPS 10.00 11.01 6.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

