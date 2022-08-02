Transport Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 902.91 crore, up 29.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 902.91 crore in June 2022 up 29.7% from Rs. 696.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.74 crore in June 2022 up 65.86% from Rs. 46.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.37 crore in June 2022 up 37% from Rs. 79.83 crore in June 2021.

Transport Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 10.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.08 in June 2021.

Transport Corp shares closed at 718.50 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)