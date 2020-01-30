Transport Corp Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 706.31 crore, down 0.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transport Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 706.31 crore in December 2019 down 0.63% from Rs. 710.79 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.04 crore in December 2019 down 1.13% from Rs. 34.43 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.56 crore in December 2019 up 7.04% from Rs. 65.92 crore in December 2018.

Transport Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Transport Corp shares closed at 278.90 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.29% returns over the last 6 months and 1.29% over the last 12 months.