 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Transpek Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.17 crore, up 39.75% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transpek Industry are:

Net Sales at Rs 216.17 crore in September 2022 up 39.75% from Rs. 154.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.99 crore in September 2022 up 13.57% from Rs. 17.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.59 crore in September 2022 up 15.56% from Rs. 34.26 crore in September 2021.

Transpek EPS has increased to Rs. 35.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 31.50 in September 2021.

Transpek shares closed at 1,826.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.65% returns over the last 6 months and -27.71% over the last 12 months.

Transpek Industry
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 216.17 211.49 154.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 216.17 211.49 154.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 115.61 115.47 90.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.90 7.33 -13.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.62 14.55 12.91
Depreciation 8.13 8.11 7.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.67 44.39 34.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.04 21.64 23.28
Other Income 4.42 4.26 3.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.46 25.90 27.04
Interest 4.78 3.76 2.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.68 22.14 24.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.68 22.14 24.36
Tax 6.70 5.74 6.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.99 16.40 17.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.99 16.40 17.60
Equity Share Capital 5.59 5.59 5.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.78 29.36 31.50
Diluted EPS 35.78 29.36 31.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.78 29.36 31.50
Diluted EPS 35.78 29.36 31.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transpek #Transpek Industry
first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:01 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.