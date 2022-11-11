Transpek Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.17 crore, up 39.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.17 crore in September 2022 up 39.75% from Rs. 154.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.99 crore in September 2022 up 13.57% from Rs. 17.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.59 crore in September 2022 up 15.56% from Rs. 34.26 crore in September 2021.

Transpek EPS has increased to Rs. 35.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 31.50 in September 2021.

Transpek shares closed at 1,826.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.65% returns over the last 6 months and -27.71% over the last 12 months.