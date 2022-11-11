English
    Transpek Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.17 crore, up 39.75% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transpek Industry are:

    Net Sales at Rs 216.17 crore in September 2022 up 39.75% from Rs. 154.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.99 crore in September 2022 up 13.57% from Rs. 17.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.59 crore in September 2022 up 15.56% from Rs. 34.26 crore in September 2021.

    Transpek EPS has increased to Rs. 35.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 31.50 in September 2021.

    Transpek shares closed at 1,826.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.65% returns over the last 6 months and -27.71% over the last 12 months.

    Transpek Industry
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations216.17211.49154.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations216.17211.49154.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials115.61115.4790.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.907.33-13.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.6214.5512.91
    Depreciation8.138.117.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.6744.3934.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.0421.6423.28
    Other Income4.424.263.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.4625.9027.04
    Interest4.783.762.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.6822.1424.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.6822.1424.36
    Tax6.705.746.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.9916.4017.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.9916.4017.60
    Equity Share Capital5.595.595.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.7829.3631.50
    Diluted EPS35.7829.3631.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.7829.3631.50
    Diluted EPS35.7829.3631.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:01 pm