    Transpek Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 202.76 crore, up 42.08% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transpek Industry are:

    Net Sales at Rs 202.76 crore in March 2023 up 42.08% from Rs. 142.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.37 crore in March 2023 up 97.87% from Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.43 crore in March 2023 up 125.57% from Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2022.

    Transpek EPS has increased to Rs. 40.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.24 in March 2022.

    Transpek shares closed at 1,845.30 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.02% returns over the last 6 months and 12.79% over the last 12 months.

    Transpek Industry
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations202.76196.47142.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations202.76196.47142.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials100.84109.6078.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.69-13.660.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.8716.2712.14
    Depreciation8.498.297.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.2142.0735.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.6533.898.60
    Other Income5.293.843.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.9437.7312.42
    Interest5.794.902.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.1532.839.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.1532.839.73
    Tax8.788.11-1.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.3724.7211.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.3724.7211.31
    Equity Share Capital5.595.595.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.0644.2620.24
    Diluted EPS40.0644.2620.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.0644.2620.24
    Diluted EPS40.0644.2620.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
