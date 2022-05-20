Transpek Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.71 crore, up 47.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.71 crore in March 2022 up 47.9% from Rs. 96.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2022 up 3.36% from Rs. 10.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2022 down 9.65% from Rs. 22.29 crore in March 2021.

Transpek EPS has increased to Rs. 20.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.61 in March 2021.

Transpek shares closed at 1,755.00 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.37% returns over the last 6 months and 22.93% over the last 12 months.