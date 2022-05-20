 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Transpek Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.71 crore, up 47.9% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transpek Industry are:

Net Sales at Rs 142.71 crore in March 2022 up 47.9% from Rs. 96.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.31 crore in March 2022 up 3.36% from Rs. 10.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2022 down 9.65% from Rs. 22.29 crore in March 2021.

Transpek EPS has increased to Rs. 20.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.61 in March 2021.

Transpek shares closed at 1,755.00 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.37% returns over the last 6 months and 22.93% over the last 12 months.

Transpek Industry
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 142.71 180.03 96.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 142.71 180.03 96.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 78.80 98.98 44.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.12 -4.29 4.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.14 13.56 9.68
Depreciation 7.72 7.50 7.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.31 40.50 20.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.60 23.77 9.84
Other Income 3.82 10.53 4.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.42 34.29 14.52
Interest 2.70 2.80 2.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.73 31.49 12.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.73 31.49 12.33
Tax -1.58 8.51 1.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.31 22.98 10.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.31 22.98 10.94
Equity Share Capital 5.59 5.59 5.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.24 41.14 19.61
Diluted EPS 20.24 41.14 19.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.24 41.14 19.61
Diluted EPS 20.24 41.14 19.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 12:25 pm
