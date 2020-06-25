Transpek Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 161.82 crore, down 2.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.82 crore in March 2020 down 2.73% from Rs. 166.37 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2020 down 19.65% from Rs. 30.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.78 crore in March 2020 down 19.18% from Rs. 54.17 crore in March 2019.

Transpek EPS has decreased to Rs. 43.36 in March 2020 from Rs. 53.91 in March 2019.

Transpek shares closed at 1,674.80 on June 24, 2020 (BSE) and has given 43.55% returns over the last 6 months and 14.81% over the last 12 months.