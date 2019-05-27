Transpek Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 166.37 crore, up 57.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.37 crore in March 2019 up 57.35% from Rs. 105.73 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.12 crore in March 2019 up 202.71% from Rs. 9.95 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.17 crore in March 2019 up 234.59% from Rs. 16.19 crore in March 2018.

Transpek EPS has increased to Rs. 53.91 in March 2019 from Rs. 17.79 in March 2018.

Transpek shares closed at 1,384.35 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 1.14% returns over the last 6 months and 6.34% over the last 12 months.