    Transpek Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.16 crore, down 23.33% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transpek Industry are:

    Net Sales at Rs 162.16 crore in June 2023 down 23.33% from Rs. 211.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.85 crore in June 2023 down 3.35% from Rs. 16.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.18 crore in June 2023 up 0.5% from Rs. 34.01 crore in June 2022.

    Transpek EPS has decreased to Rs. 28.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 29.36 in June 2022.

    Transpek shares closed at 1,895.90 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.16% over the last 12 months.

    Transpek Industry
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations162.16202.76211.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations162.16202.76211.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials84.45100.84115.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.154.697.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.0014.8714.55
    Depreciation8.788.498.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.3642.2144.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.7331.6521.64
    Other Income11.675.294.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.4036.9425.90
    Interest4.155.793.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.2531.1522.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.2531.1522.14
    Tax5.408.785.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.8522.3716.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.8522.3716.40
    Equity Share Capital5.595.595.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.3840.0629.36
    Diluted EPS28.3840.0629.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.3840.0629.36
    Diluted EPS28.3840.0629.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 05:44 pm

