Transpek Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.16 crore, down 23.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.16 crore in June 2023 down 23.33% from Rs. 211.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.85 crore in June 2023 down 3.35% from Rs. 16.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.18 crore in June 2023 up 0.5% from Rs. 34.01 crore in June 2022.

Transpek EPS has decreased to Rs. 28.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 29.36 in June 2022.

Transpek shares closed at 1,895.90 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.16% over the last 12 months.